South Georgia school closing due to flu

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

IRWIN CO., Ga. (WCTV) — An elementary school in South Georgia is closing for two days after seeing an increase in sickness caused by the flu and other viruses.

According to a post on Irwin County Elementary School’s Facebook page, the school will be closed on Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9.

The school says it made the decision to close after seeing a growing pattern of sickness, especially among staff members. Crews will be doing “extensive cleaning and sanitizing” while the school is closed.

Irwin County Middle School and Irwin County High School will remain open.

