South Georgia Film Festival Announces Schedule

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Film Festival will be held March 2-4.

Below is the schedule as outlined on the South Georgia Film Festival website:

Friday March 2 kicks off at the Valdosta State University Mass Media building with a media networking event organized with local partners Valdosta Daily Times and WCTV-TV. Students and pass holders will be encouraged to meet and talk with media professionals amongst the university’s recently renovated television studios. Beginning at 5:30 pm at the Annette Howell Turner for the Arts, Filmmaker Brantly Jackson Watts will screen her acclaimed film BIRTHDAY CAKE, along with her husband Jon Watts and his film MATTHEW’S GIFT. Both recently served as Filmmakers-In-Residence with the Atlanta Film Festival and will be discussing growing a filmmaking economy locally.

Saturday March 3 at the Valdosta State University Student Union Theater, day filled with regional high school and college films, along with professional films. Valdosta State University is offering substantial scholarship opportunities to the high school and college winners should they choose to attend VSU. At 1 pm, the Georgia premiere of the feature length documentary RODENTS OF UNUSUAL SIZE, about the infestation of Nutria along the Gulf Coast and how Louisiana communities are adapting to these creatures. Directors Chris Metzler & Jeff Spring premiered the film at NY Docs in November and will be screening at the Oxford Film Festival this February.

Simultaneously, on the third floor, a collection of great presenters thanks in part to the Georgia Council for the Arts Vibrant Community grant. Panel presentations include the likes of composer Mark Anthony Chubb, comedians and filmmakers Fray Forde and Catherine Dee Holly, and VSU alum and Macon Film Commissioner Terrell Sandefur.

The screenings will conclude with the Georgia produced film THE 12 LIVES OF SISSY CARLYLE from writer/director Fran Burst Terranella. As a former president of the Georgia Production Partnership, Terranella will discuss how important the tax incentive has been to statewide industry and why she kept her film crew local. The evening will cap off with an after-party at the festival hotel, Holiday Inn & Conference Center on Hill Ave.

Sunday March 4 begins with a series of curated short films and idiosyncratic documentaries from regional filmmakers before the presentation of the awards to the winning films as they are re-screened. Last years winning films came from right here in Valdosta and Birmingham, AL.

Passes are $35 for the weekend or $15 for a day pass and are currently available at the South Georgia Film website. High school and college students can attend all of the day’s events by showing a valid ID. All events after 5 p.m. will require a pass.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief