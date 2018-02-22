Sony Michel Tells What Turned Around In The Rose Bowl

Sony Michel wrote a piece in “The Player’s Tribune” titled “Thank You, Georgia.”

He told what turned around the game at the rose bowl. They were in the locker room during halftime and everyone looked each other in the eye and said, “I got your back.” That second half sparked a Rose Bowl comeback for the ages and led them to the national championship against Alabama.

Many are predicting Sony Michel to be a top 10 pick in the NFL.

