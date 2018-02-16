SG PRSA Shares Best Practices for Moody Support, Feb. 20

Press Release:

The South Georgia Public Relations Society of America (SG PRSA) Chapter will host, “Team South Georgia: How to Embrace Moody AFB for the Benefit of our Businesses, Community and Region” on Tuesday, Feb. 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, located at 416 N. Ashley Street.

The local chapter of communication professionals continues the conversation of how local organizations can brand our community by working as a team.

South Georgia has been recently named one of five “American Military Defense Communities,” showcasing our area across the nation as one that supports our local military, their families and the mission. That mission touches nearly everyone locally while sustaining a more than $430 million annual economic impact.

At the Feb. 20 meeting, representatives from the South Georgia Military Affairs Council will explain the importance of the designation and upcoming military-honoring events in which to participate. Chamber personnel will share how local organizations can become a Certified Moody Friendly Business and how to best utilize the certification to reach and show support for the military community. PRSA members will also share the top 25 best practices for embracing Moody through our organizations.

The 2018 SG PRSA year has a strong emphasis on networking as a community for the community. Formed in 2015, the local chapter seeks to bring communication professionals—whatever their titles—together to inspire each other and to grow in the public relations field. The chapter meets monthly throughout the year, with the exception of June, July and December. Chapter meetings are held at a different meeting venue each month to highlight the variety of venue options we have locally.

Admission to the event is free and includes light refreshments and a networking reception. For more information, email southgeorgiaprsa@prsa.com, call 229-563-7713 or follow the SG PRSA Facebook page.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief