Several Colleges Get Play Makers from Lowndes High

Valdosta – After going as far as the second round in the 2017 GHSA State Playoffs, Lowndes High had five players sign to play college football.

Michael Barrett, quarterback, signed to play at the University of Michigan.

Tayvonn Kyle, wide receiver, signed to play at Iowa State University.

Marcus Gary signed to play at University of West Georgia.

Jalen Goss, offensive lineman, signed to play at Florida State University.

Palmer Henderson, offensive lineman, signed to walk on at the University of Georgia.

