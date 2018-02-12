Service League Celebrates Local Girls with Character Achievement Tea Party

Picture: 23 young ladies attended the third annual VJSL Character Achievement Princess Tea Party held on February 10 at the Converse Dalton Ferrell House. The Valdosta Junior Service League works to improve the cultural, welfare, recreational, civic, and educational conditions in our community, to promote volunteerism, and to cooperate with other organizations performing similar services.

Valdosta Junior Service League Press Release:

Valdosta – The Valdosta Junior Service League hosted 23 young ladies for the third annual Character Achievement Princess Tea Party on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Converse Dalton Ferrell House. These kindergarten and first grade girls from Valdosta City, Lowndes County and Brooks County schools were nominated by their teachers and counselors for showing outstanding character in their classrooms and among their peers.

Upon arrival they were treated to manicures, hair and makeup thanks to cosmetology students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. They played games and created princess crafts, followed by lunch and sweet treats. The girls were surrounded by some of their favorite princesses like Belle, Tiana, and Elena, thanks to volunteers from Valwood School. The party ended with sidewalk chalk, goodie bags, and dancing, of course! The League will continue to recognize and reward young ladies, encouraging them to work hard in school and grow as leaders of service, with character, kindness and generosity.

For more information about the Valdosta Junior Service League visit www.vjsl.org.