Senior IB Student, Carter Sharon, Named VHS STAR Student

Article written by Alli Parker, VHS

The STAR Student selects a teacher they feel have helped them further academically to share the honor. Valdosta High School is proud to announce the 2018 STAR student, Carter Sharon, son of Valdosta’s Dr. Michael and Amy Sharon, as well as his STAR teacher, Cindy Plumly. The Kiwanis Club of Valdosta sponsors Valdosta High’s STARs, by honoring them as speakers at a lunch meeting and further as they progress toward regional and possibly state competition later this spring, which involves a banquet organized by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation, which hosts the statewide competition in Atlanta.

Sharon transferred to Valdosta High his junior year to be a part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program. Out of his teachers, present and past, Sharon said he chose his IB Biology teacher because “Mrs. Plumly made my transition easier and has been very supportive of me other these two years. She’s willing to go the extra mile for her students, and I appreciate her teaching style. She treats her students as equals and never belittles them.”

Being STAR student is only one of Sharon’s accomplishments. Although he has not decided what college he wants to attend, he has already been accepted into the Honors College at the University of Georgia as well as at Georgia Tech, where he has already been named a finalist in the Stamps Presidential Scholars program. He has not yet determined his major, but acknowledges that it will likely be “in the science or math arena” In his high school career, Sharon has been apart of Key Club, Beta Club, Varsity Soccer, Lowndes Youth Leadership League, as well as being a Governor’s Honors Program Finalist. He is also an Eagle Scout.

To attain this honor, Sharon took the SAT three times. In preparation for the exam, Sharon would take practice exams and study his mistakes to ensure he knew where he erred, as well as why, to assist him in future tests. Although perhaps his most time-consuming efforts are focused on academics, he balances his social life with extracurricular activities. Whether it’s sports, traveling with his family, or hanging out with friends, Sharon is able to keep a laser focus on his academic pursuits. Plumly, who has been chosen once before as STAR teacher, said “Carter is intrinsically driven and never turns in any assignment halfway done. I’m proud of his achievements, and I am excited to see where he goes in his future.”