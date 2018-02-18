S.L. Mason Class Wins Malcolm Mitchell’s National Reading Bowl Championship

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Ms. LaSharon Jackson’s 4th grade class won the Read with Malcolm National Reading Bowl Championship. They participated in a four-week challenge with other students from all over the United States. The contest was based on in-class reading time each week with the total for the week being submitted by 3 p.m. every Friday.

Ms. Jackson’s class had an astonishing total of 70,398 minutes during the four weeks of reading. They were able to count their reading time in class to include books, their MyON, and MobyMax Reading assignments.

As a reward for this accomplishment, S.L. Mason Elementary School is trying to raise money so that the school can purchase Malcolm’s new book for every student from PreK to fifth grade. If you would like to make a donation contact the school directly at (229) 333-8525.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief