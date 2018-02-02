Robins Air Force Thief Sentenced To Twenty-Three Months Imprisonment

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Mikel A. Parish, age 28, from Griffin, Georgia, was sentenced to twenty-three months in prison on January 30, 2018, for theft of government property. Sentencing was done by the Honorable Marc T. Treadwell, United States District Judge, in Macon, Georgia. There is no parole in the federal system.

Mr. Parish was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $208,024.57. Additionally, after his prison sentence, he will have three years of supervised release and a $100.00 mandatory assessment fee.

The evidence showed that between April, 2015 and March, 2016, Mr. Parish worked at the Defense Logistic Agency (DLA) on Robins Air Force Base (RAFB). DLA provides storage and distribution support to RAFB and distributes supplies worldwide to all branches of the military. Mr. Parish was a distribution process worker who was responsible for entering the data about those supplies into the ordering and cataloging systems for the RAFB. United States Air Force (USAF) Security Forces were contacted by the Griffin Police Department regarding Mr. Parish’s pawning and selling of what appeared to be military equipment. Military investigators confirmed that Mr. Parish was in fact pawning and selling military equipment. Further investigation revealed that Mr. Parish used his badge to access DLA before and after his normal work hours, whereby he would steal military equipment, including copper wire spools, rifle scopes and ballistic vests.

“In these times of reduced budgets and government austerity, prosecution of government theft and fraud is one of the priorities I have established for my office,” said United States Attorney Peeler. “Stealing from our armed forces even as they are engaged in violent conflict in defense of our nation is simply reprehensible. I commend the cooperation between the Griffin police and the RAFB investigators which uncovered Mr. Parish’s theft and brought him to justice.”

This case was investigated by United States Air Force 78 Security Forces Squadron Investigations Section. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly S. Easterling prosecuted the case for the Government.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief