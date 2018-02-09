Rob Gronkowski Thinking About Acting

After the Super Bowl loss this past Sunday, several actors have tried to persuade Rob Gronkowski to pursue a career in acting.

Gronkowski hasn’t ruled out retiring from the NFL. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Sylvester Stallone have told Gronkowski that he could make millions in action films. Time will tell if he moves to movie business.

More Info: http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/22368278/actors-encourage-new-england-patriots-te-rob-gronkowski-pursue-movie-career

About the Author: Chase Calhoun