Republicans retain Georgia House seat in special election

By: Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – Republican John LaHood has won a special election for a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, with voter turnout at less than 10 percent.

According to unofficial results on the Georgia Secretary of State website, LaHood captured 2,337 votes, more than 70 percent of votes cast in Tuesday’s District 175 election.

He will serve out the rest of Amy Carter’s term. Carter, also a Republican, resigned Dec. 31 for a position with the Technical College System of Georgia.

Democrat Treva Gear came in second with 778 votes. She was followed by two other Republicans, who together received less than 6 percent of votes.

(WCTV)

