Rep. Austin Scott Lauds Decision to Bring Navy, Marine Corps C-130 Depot Maintenance to Warner Robins

Press Release:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08), a Member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), released the following statement upon the announcement to bring Navy and Marine Corps C-130 depot maintenance work to Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC) at Robins Air Force Base (Robins AFB) in Warner Robins, Georgia. This projected workload is expected to create 400 new jobs over the next five years and make Robins the primary location for C-130 depot maintenance for all of the Department of Defense.

“There could not be a better place than the Warner Robins ALC for the new home of Navy-Marine Corps C-130 aircraft maintenance. I’m very proud to see this investment being made in Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District which will continue to strengthen Middle Georgia’s role in bolstering our national defense,” said Rep. Scott.

Through about 7,000 employees, the WR-ALC provides depot maintenance, engineering support and software development to major weapon systems (F-15, C-5, C-130, C-17 and SOF aircraft). The Complex supports peacetime maintenance requirements, wartime emergency demands, aircraft battle damage repair and a ready source of maintenance of critical items.

WR-ALC is expected to receive its first Navy C-130 in June of this year, with the complex set to transition all Navy and Marine C-130 depot maintenance from Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base in Utah to Warner Robins by 2021.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief