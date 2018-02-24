Police investigating robbery on FSU campus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida State University Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery on campus.

FSUPD says the incident happened around 1:50 a.m. on Friday near Landis Hall.

The victim, an FSU student, told officers that two unknown males had asked him for a ride from Madison Street to the FSU campus.

The victim agreed and said he drove the subjects to the area of Landis Hall, where they all got out of the vehicle and had a brief conversation outside of the residence hall.

During the conversation, the suspects snatched money from the victim and fled the area on foot, heading southwest towards Jefferson Street.

Police say one of the suspects has been identified and arrest warrants are pending.

The second suspect is described as being approximately 6′ tall, with short twists in his hair, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call FSUPD at 850-644-1234.

(WCTV)