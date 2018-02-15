Pine Grove Middle School Math Team Takes First Place

Lowndes County Schools:

Pine Grove Middle School’s Math Team who won 1st place at the Regional MathCounts competition February 13, 2018. These students will advance to the State Competition which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia!

PGM had five students place in the Top 10: Lola Le, Katie Langston, Nina Schmidt, Cooper Scruggs, and Dakotah Young. Eighth-grader, Nina Schmidt, placed 4th and Seventh grader, Cooper Scruggs, placed 3rd overall in the Countdown Round. Katie Langston, also an eighth-grader at PGM, placed 2nd overall out of 100+ students! Sixth Grader, Ruben Compton, was among 3 students who placed in the top 11, he will also have an opportunity to move on and compete at the State Level!

Out of all 10 schools, Pine Grove Middle School came in 1st place overall, Lowndes Middle School came in 2nd place, and Hahira Middle School came in 3rd place! PGM’s Math Team sponsors are Coach Derrick Yarbrough and Tracy Smith.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief