Pine Grove Elementary D.A.R.E. Graduation

Pictured:

Front Row, Left to Right: Logan Deal, Kason Kendrick, Allivia Daugherty

Back Row, Left to Right: Sanai Cooper, Eric Micklon, Jordyn Dasher

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Elementary School recently recognized their 5th grader students for completing D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education). Approximately 120 students were enrolled in the 10-week class taught by PGE’s Resource Officer Deputy Charles Vinson. In addition to drug education, the program also covers topics including bullying and peer pressure. The program teaches a way to help students make choices through its D.A.R.E. decision-making model: define, assess, respond, evaluate. The D.A.R.E. curriculum is taught across the United States as well as 52 other countries.

Graduation at PGE recognized each student with a certificate. In addition, Mercy Yates was Named Best Overall/Most Improved Student and an essay winner from each homeroom was honored. All students were to write essays based on what he or she learned from the class and how they could apply it to his or her life. The winner from each class read his or her essay to the students and parents during the ceremony. They then received medals and a CHAMPS Lion, the mascot of the D.A.R.E. program. Congratulations to PGE essay winners: Logan Deal, Kason Kendrick, Allivia Daugherty, Sanai Cooper, Eric Micklon, and Jordyn Dasher.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief