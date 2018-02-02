Olive Garden Just Rolled Out New Lasagna Nachos

Wise Brother Media – You probably haven’t eaten pasta with your hands since you were a toddler. And it’s about time that changed.

Olive Garden just rolled out a new food that’s, basically, LASAGNA NACHOS. They’re calling them “Loaded Pasta Chips” which is a worse name than LASAGNA NACHOS. Because that’s what they are. LASAGNA NACHOS.

Here’s what that means . . .

1. Instead of chips, they use fried lasagna noodles.

2. They’re covered in two sauces: A meat sauce with chunks of chicken, meatballs, and sausage . . . and a little bit of Alfredo sauce.

3. And they’re covered in two types of cheese: Mozzarella and Parmesan.

They’re available now, if you want to be the hero who brings them to a Super Bowl party. And they’ll be on sale through the end of March.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief