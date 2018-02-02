Olive Garden Just Rolled Out New Lasagna Nachos

| February 2, 2018 | 0 Comments

Wise Brother Media – You probably haven’t eaten pasta with your hands since you were a toddler.  And it’s about time that changed.

Olive Garden just rolled out a new food that’s, basically, LASAGNA NACHOS.  They’re calling them “Loaded Pasta Chips” which is a worse name than LASAGNA NACHOS.  Because that’s what they are.  LASAGNA NACHOS.

Here’s what that means . . .

1.  Instead of chips, they use fried lasagna noodles.

2.  They’re covered in two sauces:  A meat sauce with chunks of chicken, meatballs, and sausage . . . and a little bit of Alfredo sauce.

3.  And they’re covered in two types of cheese:  Mozzarella and Parmesan.

They’re available now, if you want to be the hero who brings them to a Super Bowl party.  And they’ll be on sale through the end of March.

 

 

(Foodbeast

Monopoly Is Making a New Edition Specifically Designed For Cheaters

About the Author:

Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief
Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment