Olive Garden Just Rolled Out New Lasagna Nachos
Wise Brother Media – You probably haven’t eaten pasta with your hands since you were a toddler. And it’s about time that changed.
Olive Garden just rolled out a new food that’s, basically, LASAGNA NACHOS. They’re calling them “Loaded Pasta Chips” which is a worse name than LASAGNA NACHOS. Because that’s what they are. LASAGNA NACHOS.
Here’s what that means . . .
1. Instead of chips, they use fried lasagna noodles.
2. They’re covered in two sauces: A meat sauce with chunks of chicken, meatballs, and sausage . . . and a little bit of Alfredo sauce.
3. And they’re covered in two types of cheese: Mozzarella and Parmesan.
They’re available now, if you want to be the hero who brings them to a Super Bowl party. And they’ll be on sale through the end of March.