Notice of Changes to Maximum Rate Tariff for Household Goods Carriers

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

On February 8, 2018, the Board of Public Safety approved a new maximum rate tariff applicable to intrastate household goods movers within the state of Georgia. The new tariff cancels the former Georgia Public Service Commission maximum rate tariff which was applicable to household goods movers. The substantive changes to the tariff include (1) a 15% increase in the maximum allowable rates; and (2) a change in the default valuation method for goods moved from depreciated value up to a maximum amount to released value at a rate of $0.60 per pound per article. The new maximum rate tariff becomes effective on March 10, 2018; until that time the existing maximum rate tariff shall remain in effect. You can view the new maximum rate tariff below.