North Valdosta Dental Care to Give Free Dental Work to Veterans

VALDOSTA – North Valdosta Dental Care will host its second Smiles for FREEdom event February 23.

This event gives free dental care and hygiene visits to local veterans. Last year, over $26,000 worth of dental care was donated in one day.

Veterans must make an appointment and bring a copy of their military ID or DD-214. Appointments can be made by calling (229) 249-0825.

This year, North Valdosta Dental Care will also be collecting donations for local airmen who are currently deployed in remote areas. Suggested donation items include snack packs, travel-size toiletries, Amazon gift cards, air fresheners, drink mix products, lip balm, entertainment items, protein bars, batteries, jigsaw puzzles, gum, cards, candy, beef jerky, command hooks and moist towelettes. These items can be brought to NVDC through February 23.

North Valdosta Dental Care is located at 802 Northwood Park Drive.

