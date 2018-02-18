Nijem to Step in the Ring Against Seasoned Boxer

Press Release:

Tommy Nijem will have his debut kickboxing bout against experienced amateur boxing stand out Jose Perez. Nijem will attempt to answer the question: Which is the better martial art – kickboxing or boxing?

Valdosta native, Nijem, 47, has trained in the martial arts at American Top Team Valdosta. He is the father of twin girls and owner of local company Nijem Tech, a local IT company. Originally, Nijem began training for weight loss. Now having lost an amazing 87 pounds, he is ready to take it to the next level.

Perez is a retired United States Army Officer. He is a ranked Masters Division amateur boxer by the USA Boxing Organization, a veteran of multiple USA Boxing tournaments. This newcomer to the Azalea City will be at work as the spectators at the “We Fight Back” event will be witness to the answer of the question.

American Top Team Valdosta is hosting, “We Fight Back,” event on February 24th. This event is a full card of amateur International Rules Kickboxing. This event is fully sanctioned by the International Kickboxing Federation. American Top Team Valdosta is located at 4354 Val North Drive. Fights begin for “We Fight Back” at 6 PM. Weigh Ins will be broadcast via Kamrin Naville’s Facebook live about 7 PM on Friday, February 23. More information for tickets is available at 229.356.7871.

