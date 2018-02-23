New Grimmway Farms Facility to Deliver Economic Impact to Georgia

Press Release:

SPARKS – Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby today was joined by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black, local officials, and other community and business leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new Southeast Regional Packing Facility and Warehouse in Sparks, Georgia.

Grimmway Farms, the largest grower, producer, and shipper of carrots in the world, is opening the new facility to better serve the company’s East Coast customers. The new packing and warehouse center will bring with it both permanent and seasonal jobs to the region.

“We are proud to welcome Grimmway Farms to Georgia,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. “With further processing of raw agricultural products historically lacking in the Southeast, Georgia is honored to be the home of this unique facility which has the potential to have significant impacts on our rural and agricultural economies in both the state of Georgia and entire Southeast.”

The new facility also will bring positive economic impact. Grimmway Farms made approximately $5 million in capital investment to bring the new Georgia facility online and expects its Southeast operating budget to be more than $2.5 million. Additionally, the company will bring four permanent, full-time jobs and 50 seasonal jobs to Cook County.

“At Grimmway Farms, we are always looking for fertile regions to grow carrots and further develop our year-round program,” said Huckaby. “We found Cook County to be a great location to expand our operations. We are committed to providing customers with unparalleled service and this new packing facility in Sparks will allow us to load six days a week from February to May, ensuring timely delivery to our regional customers.“

“We are thrilled that Grimmway Farms has chosen Cook County, GA, as the location for its facility in the Southeastern U.S.,” said Lisa Collins, executive director of the Cook County Economic Development Commission. “Our local leadership looks forward to a long-term partnership with Grimmway Farms, and continues to be committed to developing an environment that fosters job growth, capital investment and improved quality of life.”

Huckaby highlighted the “warm welcome and tremendous support we’ve received from government, business, and community leaders here in Georgia. The partnerships we’ve created over the last several months are a testament to the commitment these leaders have to the economic vitality of the region,” he added.

Following the community luncheon and ribbon-cutting, attendees toured the facility. The new plant has already begun shipping Grimmway Farms’ popular cello and jumbo carrots, packed under the Grimmway Farms, Bunny-Luv, and Premier labels.

About Grimmway Farms

Family-owned and headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops year-round. Brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices, and preserving natural resources for future generations.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief