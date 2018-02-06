New “Doritos For Women” Will Be Less Crunchy and Cheesy And Everyone’s Mocking the Idea

Wise Brother Media – Read the room, Doritos. Read the room.

If you didn’t know, Doritos is owned by PepsiCo. And the CEO is a woman named Indra Nooyi. But even though she’s a lady, apparently she hasn’t heard that stuff like this REALLY doesn’t fly these days.

She was just interviewed on a podcast and she revealed that there are plans for a new line of Doritos FOR WOMEN. And basically, they’re less crunchy, they’ve got less cheese powder, and they come in bags that will easily fit into a purse.

Quote, “[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces into their mouth . . . but women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

The reaction on Twitter has been about as sarcastic as you’d expect. One person wrote, quote, “Has anyone at Doritos ever met a lady?” . . . and another person wrote, quote, “Doritos, we’ve been through enough this year.”

But if you’re looking forward to small bags of modified Doritos that you can eat demurely, unfortunately, we don’t know when they might come out.

