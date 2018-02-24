My Heavenly Experience

By Kimesha Bonner

It seems like only yesterday that we witnessed snowfall in Valdosta, and Flu season weighed heavily on our school and work attendance. But just as sure as we were in sweaters a few weeks ago, we are in flip flops and shorts today. Whether official or not, Spring is upon us in South Georgia. However, that’s not all that has fallen upon us. Our city is now covered with pollen, especially our vehicles!

I may have avoided the Flu, and various other winter time viruses that plagued this area, but I have already suffered greatly from sinus congestion, sneezing, runny nose, and all of the other allergy symptoms that accompany the fall of pollen. One tip of advice that was given to me was to keep my vehicle washed. Since I seem to spend more time in my car than I do anywhere else, it is very important to keep it as pollen-free as possible to minimize my allergy symptoms. This meant that I was on the hunt for a really good car washing service.

I had heard great things about Heavenly Car Care, so I did what I do best…..I tried them out for myself! Let me start by saying that I haven’t seen my tires shine so brightly since the day I purchased my car. The customer service was excellent. I was able to have my car detailed

inside and out, while I watched television in the air conditioned waiting area. While I waited, I noticed that there were quite a few perks to letting them clean your car. They have discounts for seniors, military, and students on various days of the week!

If I could give a sound piece of advice to a new customer, it would be to never underestimate the power of the little air fresheners that they hang from your rear view mirror. They are small, but potent! I asked for the new car scent, based on a recommendation from one of the employees. It is now my new favorite scent of all time! For the past two days I have approached my car door with anticipation, knowing that as soon as I open it I’m going to smell that “heavenly” aroma.

If you are unfamiliar with it’s location, Heavenly Car Care is located at 1000 N. Ashley St. here in Valdosta. Do you go to work early, or get off late? Don’t worry, Heavenly Car Care is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm. Stop in and say hello to the owner, James Bradley, and let Heavenly Car Care give your car a heavenly experience!

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief