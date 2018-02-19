Military Public Art Project Seeks Images

Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee Press Release:

On Jan. 17, the Valdosta Parks and Recreation Department approved the installation of a public art project in Freedom Park. This project will be a monument that pays tribute to the military. Designed by regional artist Marty Haythorn, this work of art, in the shape of a pentagon, measures six feet high and six feet in diameter. Forty square feet of mosaic tiles will cover the upper section, depicting the military experience in both war and peacetime, with historical images fired on ceramic tiles. A sculpture will be mounted on top. Individual members of the military from our region, and historic images dating from the Revolutionary War, will be included, as well as additional tiles depicting the stars and stripes and the core military values. Recognition of the sacrifice of those who have served our nation has been the focus of monuments or memorials throughout our country. In addition to this recognition, and the depiction of life in the military, the monument at Freedom Park will highlight the core military values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and commitment.

Members of the Valdosta/Lowndes community have an opportunity to help create the mosaic section of this public art project during community workshops at the Turner Center for the Arts annex building, located at 601 N. Patterson. Instruction and guidance will be provided by Haythorn. Sessions will be scheduled in the near future.

Haythorn is seeking images of local active duty members of the military and veterans, as well as wartime scenes. These will be included in the mosaic portion of this project. Not all images will be used, and any photographs or digital images loaned for this project imply permission to use them in the project and must be free of copyright protection. The deadline for submission of images is March 10th. Photographs can be delivered to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, along with descriptions of the photographs and names of anyone depicted. Digital images can be emailed to Haythorn at martyhaythorn@yahoo.com . This monument is sponsored by the City of Valdosta’s Public Art Advisory Committee with support from the Turner Center for the Arts.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Marty Haythorn, at 229.221.3096, or martyhaythorn@yahoo.com, or 418 N. Crawford St. Thomasville, GA, or contact Cheryl Oliver at the Turner Center for the Arts, at 229.247.2787.