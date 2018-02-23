Memorial Service Held for Deputy Chris Butler

VALDOSTA – The family of Deputy Chris Butler along with his friends and fellow deputies gathered outside the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning for a memorial service.

Deputy Butler passed away on Feb. 25, 2017. He was on his way to a domestic call, with lights and sirens on, when a semi pulled out in front of him. Butler crashed with that semi head-on.

Stories were shared about Butler and his time with LCSO and Sheriff Ashley Paulk presented Butler’s badge and service weapon to his family.

The service ended with Butler’s family viewing the Georgia Law Enforcement Moving Memorial Wall, which recently added Butler’s name.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief