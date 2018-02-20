MBE Turning on the STEAM

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Exploratory teachers at Moulton-Branch Elementary School know how to turn on the STEAM. STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Exploratory teachers were awarded a $1000.00 teacher incentive grant from LEIF (Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation.) The grant focuses on integrating the arts, physical education, science, technology, engineering and math into the regular curriculum for second-grade students learning science. MBE exploratory teachers Laine Bellinger, Lee Brown, Christine Brooks, Amanda Hughes, and Dan Farnam worked collaboratively to create and implement integrated lessons in Science to all MBE 2nd grade exploratory students. MBE exploratory teachers also applied for the Georgia Aquarium’s Sponsored Education Admissions (SEA) Program for Title I schools. Following acceptance to the program, MBE second graders traveled to Atlanta, to visit the aquarium at no cost with their exploratory and academic teachers. Turning on the STEAM is an exciting and innovative way for children to experience learning at Moulton-Branch Elementary School!