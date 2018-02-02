Man arrested in 1996 killing in Fitzgerald

By: Associated Press

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say they’ve arrested a man and charged him in a slaying that happened more than two decades ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that agents arrested 49-year-old Octavious Alexander Rivera on Thursday. He’s charged with murder in the May 1996 death of Bridgett Felicia Parker in Fitzgerald.

Parker’s body was found behind an empty mobile home. An initial investigation didn’t produce any evidence or witnesses able to link a suspect to her death.

GBI agents conducted a review of the case in May 2016 and resubmitted evidence for analysis. Advancements in forensic technology allowed them to develop new evidence. That evidence and recent interviews led to Rivera’s arrest.

