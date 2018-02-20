Man arrested after posting school threat to social media

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 19, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old after receiving an anonymous complaint about a threatening video circulating on social media.

According to WCSO, the video, distributed on the social media app Snapchat, showed a person’s hands opening a case containing an assault rifle, the rifle being removed from the case and loaded with a magazine all with the caption “Don’t go to school.”

Deputies say at 4:14 p.m. on Monday, they received an anonymous complaint regarding the post and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division identified the post as originating from 18-year-old Kane Watson.

Officials say Watson admitted to making and sending the video and say he voluntarily turned over his cell phone and the assault rifle, which were both seized by law enforcement.

Watson was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury and false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive or a weapon of mass destruction or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Watson was booked into the Wakulla County Jail.

WCSO says following Watson’s arrest, they do not know of any further imminent threats to Wakulla County Schools. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and the Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools Bobby Pearce have been in constant contact throughout this investigation.

