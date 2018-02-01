Lowndes High Soccer Season Starting Up

Valdosta – After going 13-7 and undefeated in the region, Lowndes High boys soccer team is starting up once again for the 2018 season.

Lowndes has a few seniors on the team that hope to win it all in their last year. They lost to Brookwood High School, 6-1, in the second round in the 2017 GHSA Tournament.

The Vikings start their season off against Thomas County Central on Tuesday, January 6th at home at 7:30 P.M.

2018 Lowndes Vikings Boys Soccer Schedule: http://www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/lowndes-vikings-(valdosta,ga)/soccer-spring/schedule.htm

About the Author: Chase Calhoun