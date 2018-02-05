Lowndes Girls Basketball Wins Region Among Others

Valdosta – The Lowndes High Vikette basketball team knocked off Colquitt County this past Friday to win the Region Championship.

The Vikettes defeated Colquitt County, 53-51, this past Friday to finish 19-6 in the regular season and undefeated in the region. They moved up into the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s AAAAAAA Top 10 Rankings. Lowndes will hold the number-1 seed for Region 1 in the State Tournament.

Valdosta High Girls basketball team also moved into AJC’s AAAAAA Top-10 Rankings. The Lady Cats finished 18-7 in the regular season and 7-1 in the region with the only loss coming to Coffee County.

The GHSA State Tournament starts on February 16-17.

More Info:

Girls basketball rankings: Class AAA’s GAC loses, but all eight No. 1 teams remain the same

About the Author: Chase Calhoun