Lowndes County’s Title I Schools Recognized as Reward Schools

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Three Lowndes County elementary schools are among the 2018 Title I Reward Schools announced by the Georgia Department of Education. Clyattville Elementary School has been designated as a Title I High-Progress Reward School for the third year in a row. Lake Park Elementary School and Pine Grove Elementary School have been designated Title I Highest-Performing Reward Schools. This is Lake Park Elementary School’s sixth consecutive year and Pine Grove Elementary Schools second consecutive year being recognized as a Highest-Performing School.

“Let me be among the first to extend my congratulations to Clyattville Elementary, Lake Park Elementary, and Pine Grove Elementary Schools. This is a huge accomplishment, and we are especially proud of the academic recognition received from the Georgia Department of Education,” commented Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Schools.

Title I schools identified as Highest-Performing Reward Schools are among the highest 5% of Title I schools in the state. Calculations to identify these schools are based on the achievement of the “all students” group in terms of proficiency on the statewide assessments that are part of Georgia’s differentiated recognition, accountability, and support system. Title I schools identified as High-Progress Reward Schools are among the highest 10% of Title I schools based on the three-year average of the CCRPI progress scores. Calculations to identify these schools are based on the progress in improving the performance of the “all students” group over a number of years on the statewide assessments that are part of the SEA’s differentiated recognition, accountability, and support system.

The purpose of the Title I program is to support state and local school reform efforts tied to the academic standards prescribed by the Georgia Department of Education. Through these efforts, selected schools are required to reinforce and enhance efforts to improve teaching and learning for all students. Title I programs must be based on effective means of improving student achievement and must include strategies to support parental involvement. Currently, the Lowndes County School System has five Title I schools: Clyattville Elementary School, Lake Park Elementary School, Moulton-Branch Elementary School, Pine Grove Elementary School, and Lowndes Middle School.