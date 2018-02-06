Lowndes County Food Scores 1/1/18-2/5/18
LOWNDES COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH INSPECTION:
Barberitos (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD STE I VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 24, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Behavioral Health Services of South Georgia Cafeteria (Food Service Inspections)
3116 N OAK ST EXT VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 22, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
3100 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 29, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
Days Inn Mall Area ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1383 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Days Inn Super 8 Continental Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
1383 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
4644 BEMISS RD STE B VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Fabulous Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1807 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 22, 2018 Score: 71, Grade: C
Hallmark Heights Head Start (Food Service Inspections)
605 HIGHTOWER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 24, 2018 Score: 93, Grade: A
Hot Dog Express (Food Service Inspections)
4201 N FORREST ST VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 17, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hunan House (Food Service Inspections)
1525 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 19, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
J.L. Newbern Middle School (Food Service Inspections)
2015 E PARK AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 31, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jimmy John’s (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD STE H REMERTON, GA 31601
January 24, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Lowndes Head Start Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
1613 ULMER AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 17, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Maceo Horne Learning Center (Food Service Inspections)
930 OLD STATENVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 17, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 5, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mandarin Express (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1066 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 30, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Marco’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
4320 KINGS WAY VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 23, 2018 Score: 85, Grade: B
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
4185 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 23, 2018 Score: 95, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
2102 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 12, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 30, 2018 Score: 90, Grade: A
Papa John’s (Food Service Inspections)
2139 BEMISS RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 31, 2018 Score: 91, Grade: A
Parker Mathis Learning Center (Food Service Inspections)
1500 LANKFORD DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 31, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Pretzel Time/TCBY (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR 1054 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
January 30, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Sebastian Grill & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
202 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
February 1, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
Starbucks (Food Service Inspections)
3316 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
February 5, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
4622 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
January 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
902 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 25, 2018 Score: 96, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 22, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Einstein Bagels- Education Bldg. (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
February 1, 2018 Score: 97, Grade: A
VSU: Einsteins Bagels- North (Food Service Inspections)
2525 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
January 29, 2018 Score: 92, Grade: A
VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
January 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
January 25, 2018 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House #1609 (Food Service Inspections)
3120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 22, 2018 Score: 94, Grade: A
Zacadoo’s Grille (Food Service Inspections)
3219 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
January 24, 2018 Score: 88, Grade: B