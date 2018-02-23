Lowndes County 911 Center Scheduled for On-Site Assessment

Press Release:

The Lowndes County 911 Center is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to maintain national accreditation by verifying it continues to meet professional standards for public safety communications centers.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the Communications Accreditation program standards require the Center to comply with state-of-the-art standards in seven topic areas: Organization; Direction and Supervision; Human Resources; Recruitment, Selection, and Promotion; Training; Operations; and Critical Incidents, Special Operations, and Homeland Security.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments during a telephone call in session by calling 229-251-8035 on Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.

Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards is available at the 911 Center located at 1515 Madison Highway. Local contact is Accreditation Manager Theresa Gandy 229-245-5246.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Lowndes County 911 Center’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155 orwww.calea.org.