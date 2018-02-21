Local Leaders Tour Food Processing Facilities in Lowndes County

Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Press Release:

Valdosta, Georgia– Local leaders from the City of Valdosta City Council and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners joined the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board of Directors and staff on a recent tour of Nature Nate’s and Sunset Farm Foods in Valdosta-Lowndes County.

During the tour, local leaders heard from Tom Carroll, president of Sunset Farm Foods and Ty Robinson, plant manager of Nature Nate’s on their company’s individual products, how its processed, where their products are sold and workforce opportunities.

“The purpose of the tour was to not only highlight the food processing industry that is in our community but to let our local leaders see what is being made in Valdosta and hear where these products are being shipped and sold,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.

“It was great to visit with both Nature Nate’s and Sunset Farm Foods and see their operations”, said Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “Just like all of our industries in the community, these two are providing good jobs and investing into our community and we hope they continue to for many years to come”, said Slaughter.

Both companies have seen great success since doing business in Valdosta-Lowndes County. Nature Nate’s the newest industry to open in Valdosta announced in 2015 and has seen growth since opening their doors. While Sunset Farm Foods has been doing business in Valdosta for 100 years now and currently employee over 140 people.

“I’m continually impressed by the caliber and myriad of industry that make up Valdosta-Lowndes County and that contribute to the sustainability of our economy by providing jobs, products and services that serve our community, region and world,” said Mayor Gayle. “These tours and similar events serve to remind us of how blessed we are and also to renew our commitment to support and protect these community assets.”

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority hopes to continue doing existing industry tours for local leaders every few months. To learn more on the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority visit; www.buildlowndes.com.