LMS’ Y-LEAD Students held Leadership Conference

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Lowndes Middle School’s Y-Lead (Youth Leadership Exploration and Development) students recently held a successful collaborative Leadership Conference with prominent guest speakers from our area including Public Relations Representative with Chick-fil-A in Lake Park, Tina King; Director of Lowndes United Way, Steve Jaramillo; and our very own, Assistant Superintendent, Ken Overman and LMS’ Principal, Bill Haskin!

