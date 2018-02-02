LHS Students are Semifinalist for GHP

Front row (Left to Right): Savannah Bjorkman, Alexis Herring, Jared Lawlor, Georgia Wynn

Back row (Left to Right): Daniel Cseh, Edward Walker, Nolyn Livings, Adam Shoemaker

Not pictured – Autumn Wibright

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Congratulations to nine Lowndes High students who have been selected as state semifinalists in The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.

Lowndes High’s semifinalists are Alexis Herring, Georgia Wynn, Savannah Bjorkman, Daniel Cseh, Edward Walker, Autumn Wibright, Adam Shoemaker, Jared Lawlor and Nolyn Livings. These students will interview with the GHP selection committee in February and finalists will be notified of their acceptance by March 30, 2018. The Governor’s Honors Program will be held June 17 – July 14, 2018, at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief