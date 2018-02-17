By Kimesha Bonner

If you’re planning a special event and need to offer your guests dessert, Sweet’s Addiction Bakery is definitely a business to call. If you just want to treat yourself, or pick up something special for someone special, I recommend that you stop in and choose from their fresh baked selection. The bakery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Now that I’ve solved the mystery of the cute cookie makers, I’ll be satisfying my cookie cravings at Sweet’s Addiction Bakery more often. You should too! Don’t worry about driving directions, just let your sweet tooth lead the way!

I did a little digging, and learned that the maker of all of the aforementioned cookies was Sweet’s Addiction Bakery, a sweet little shop located at 3338 Country Club Drive Suite C3, here is Valdosta. Of course I had to see the shop with my own eyes, so I visited the location and learned that they also serve other baked goods like cupcakes, brownies, and specialty cakes for all of your special occasions. I also visited their Facebook page to see if there may have been some pictures of their work. Apparently I’m one of the last to know about this place, because there were pictures of pumpkin shaped cookies from Halloween, flags from the 4th of July, green shamrocks from St. Patrick’s Day, and cookies for baby and wedding showers.For months now I’ve been wondering where everyone was ordering these decorative cookies that I’ve been seeing everywhere! They were at my company’s Christmas party, in the shape of stockings, presents, and Christmas trees. I spotted a cute young girl leaving a birthday party and clutching an individually wrapped cookie that was just as cute as she was. They appeared again around Valentine’s Day, when they emerged around my office as heart-shaped messages. One of them was left on my desk this morning, by an anonymous individual who must be well aware of my sweet tooth.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief