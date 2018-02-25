LCS Receives Stellar Financial Recognition

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The Georgia Department of Education released its Star Ratings for Financial Efficiency and the Lowndes County School System has received 4.5 stars out of a possible 5 for the third year in a row. Only nine out of 180 Georgia school districts received 4.5 stars. Lowndes Superintendent Wes Taylor’s response to the recent recognition, “We not only aspire to provide a quality education for our students, but we are committed to being responsible stewards of the resources the taxpayers have entrusted us with to accomplish this feat.”

The Financial Efficiency Star Rating provides a measure of a district’s per-pupil spending in relation to the academic achievements of its students.

Coastal Plains RESA Financial Efficiency CCRPI School Districts Star Rating Academic Score Ben Hill County 2.5 63.3 Berrien County 4 83.1 Brooks County 2 67.9 Colquitt County 2.5 69.7 Cook County 4 65.7 Echols County 2 77.5 Irwin County 2.5 76.8 Lanier County 2.5 79.8 Lowndes County 4.5 82.6 Tift County 3.5 74.5 Turner County 2 59.4 Valdosta City 3 60.9

