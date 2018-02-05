Kerosene Sold in Hazlehurst Possibly Volatile and Should Not be Used

Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black is warning consumers who purchased kerosene on or before February 1, 2018 from Googe Inc. at 90 E Jarman in Hazlehurst that the product is possibly volatile and should not be used. The kerosene is possibly contaminated with gasoline and has the potential to cause an explosion or fire if used in home heaters or lamps. Inspectors from the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Fuel & Measures Division discovered the contaminated products on a routine inspection of the stores. A “stop-sale” order has been placed on the kerosene pump and will remain closed until the tank and lines have been cleaned and a new shipment has been tested and approved by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. To date, no other stations are involved.