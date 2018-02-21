Job Fair to be Held Thursday

VALDOSTA – A job fair will be hosted at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave., Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will be over 30 HR managers hiring for over 500 jobs. All candidates must register and post your resume on-line to attend the event, which can be done at employmentseeker.net.

Candidates will receive a confirmation email. Print the confirmation email and bring it for entrance to the job fair. Candidates should come to the hiring event dressed interview appropriate with resume, prepared to speak directly with hiring personnel.

The Job Fair is free and open to the public. A $25 gas card will go to the 250th person who arrives at the fair.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief