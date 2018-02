VALDOSTA – A fundraiser will be held at Jersey Mike’s, 2941- A N. Ashley St., Feb. 23-25 to support the American Red Cross of South Georgia.

There are four coupons to choose from, each donating $3 to the American Red Cross when used.

Coupons can be found here.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief