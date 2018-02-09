It’s A Girl!: Wild Adventures Welcomes Baby Alpaca

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park introduced the newest addition to their animal family on Wednesday: a six-week old alpaca named Annie.

“Annie is absolutely adorable, and we know our guests are going to be just as excited to meet her as we were,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. Annie was born at Wild Adventures on Jan. 8 in the park’s South American exhibit. She has spent the last two weeks becoming familiar with the rest of the park and its employees.

“Alpacas are very social animals, and I think Annie has really taken to being a part of the Wild Adventures family,” said Floyd. “Annie has already gotten a reputation for being very friendly and very talkative.”

Annie will be introduced to guests as an animal ambassador when the park opens March 10 for the 2018 season. Animal ambassadors greet guests at the park’s main entrance and participate in parades.

Alpacas are native to South America and can be seen at Wild Adventures in the South American Exhibit alongside capybaras and greater rheas. Annie is just one of the many reasons to visit Wild Adventures in 2018, including MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, the multi-million dollar Ohana Bay expansion to Splash Island Waterpark and a season full of concerts and special events, all included with park admission or a 2018 Season Pass. For more information, or to purchase tickets or season passes, call 229-219-7080 or visit WildAdventures.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief