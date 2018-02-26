Inmate Death Being Investigated as Apparent Suicide

Georgia Department of Corrections:

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) is investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta, Ga.

On February 23 at 11:52 a.m., Correctional Officers found inmate Demetris Jarrod Mildton (GDC #1000519236) unresponsive in his cell. Prison medical staff attempted to revive him and he was pronounced deceased at 12:19 p.m. by a physician at the facility. GDC is conducting an investigation into the death, as standard procedure.

Mildton was serving a ten-year sentence for Aggravated Battery out of Charlton County with a maximum possible release date of April 1, 2018.