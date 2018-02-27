Hospice Patient Receives Dream Wedding

VALDOSTA – James “Jim” Lane had his final wish of marrying the “girl of his dreams” granted Tuesday afternoon by Second Wind Dreams through PruittHealth Hospice.

Lane and girlfriend Martika Wright met while working at Popeye’s and have been together for over 15 years. Lane has been a PruittHealth Hospice patient since mid-January after having a stroke and being diagnosed with COPD. When he fell ill, Wright immediately stepped in as his primary caregiver.

“They’re determined to be together through thick and thin,” said PruittHealth Case Manager and Registered Nurse Wendy Tillman.

Thanks to donations from Steels Jewelry, Valdosta Greenhouses, Wes Sewell, First United Methodist Church, Glam Styles by Renika, Sugarface by Rose and True Devotion, paired with the money from Second Wind Dreams, the couple had the wedding of their dreams.

Friends and family gathered in the First United Methodist Church Chapel for the intimate ceremony. Wright walked down the aisle to “I Will Always Love You,” escorted by her brother, as Lane waited patiently at the alter.

The couple shared their vows and, upon being presented as husband and wife, family members began chanting “Mrs. Lane.”

The ceremony was followed by a reception where the couple fed each other cake and spent time with loved ones.

