Here Are the Eight New Flavors of Peeps Coming Out For Easter

Wise Bros. Media – It seems like the people at Peeps looked at Oreos, where they’re cranking out a billion new flavors constantly, and said, “Hey, we should do that.”

Peeps just announced EIGHT new flavors for Easter:

1. Sour cherry, available at grocery stores.

2. Neapolitan, at Target.

3. Lemon sherbet dipped in fudge, at Target.

4. Orange sherbet dipped in fudge, at Target.

5. Pancakes and syrup, at Kroger.

6. And three mystery flavors, available at Walmart.

All of these new flavors should hit those stores soon.

(Today)