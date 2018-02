VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools held its annual spelling bee Friday morning at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

This year’s third place winner was J.L. Lomax fifth grader Ja’Mya Patterson. Second place was Sallas Mahone Elementary fifth grader Imajanae Moses.

First place went to VECA eighth grader Harper Hall. Hall will represent Valdosta City Schools at Jones-Wheat Elementary School in Bainbridge Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief