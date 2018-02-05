GSP investigating fatal train crash in downtown Hahira

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia State Patrol says one person has died after being hit by a train in Lowndes County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Monday on Lawson Street in downtown Hahira.

GSP says a driver in a work truck failed to yield for a freight train and was hit.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, only confirming that the victim was a male.

Crews are currently working to move the train from the tracks.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

