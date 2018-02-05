GSP investigating fatal train crash in downtown Hahira
By: WCTV Eyewitness News
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia State Patrol says one person has died after being hit by a train in Lowndes County.
Troopers say the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Monday on Lawson Street in downtown Hahira.
GSP says a driver in a work truck failed to yield for a freight train and was hit.
Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, only confirming that the victim was a male.
Crews are currently working to move the train from the tracks.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
(WCTV)