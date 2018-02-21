Greenbrier Travels To Valdosta For The Second Round

Valdosta – Greenbrier High School girls basketball team will play at Valdosta High School tonight to take on the Lady Cats in the second round of the GHSA State basketball tournament.

Greenbrier comes out of region 3 and is the number 2 seed. They’re up against a tough task, the one seed out of region 1, the Valdosta High girls basketball team.

Greenbrier High School came into the state tournament at 18-9. The Wolfpack defeated M.L. King High school, 63-39, in the first round of the tournament.

Valdosta finished the regular season at 20-7 and won the region championship. They defeated Richmond Hill High School, 59-42, in the first round of the GHSA state torunament.

Whoever wins this matchup will either face Pope High School or Douglas County High School.

The 2nd round game between Greenbrier High and Valdosta High will be today at Valdosta High School at 6 PM.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/blog/high-school-sports/class-aaaaaa-girls-region-tournament-results/g0K7M4GZtNnJTF9CIqhpjI/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun