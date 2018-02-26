Georgians sentenced to prison for scheme to purchase luxury vehicles using stolen identities

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia:

ATLANTA – Nadir Anwar Jabbar and Scarlett Capri King have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud various car dealerships and car loan financing institutions by using stolen identities to purchase luxury vehicles.

“The five victims in this case never knew their personal information had been compromised, nor did they know of the potential damage to their credit,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Jabber and King sought over a million dollars in riches on the backs, and credit, of the victims. They thought, as all thieves do, that they would get away undetected. Fortunately, they were discovered and will now serve time in a federal prison. As criminals get more creative, encourage every citizen to regularly check their credit and closely monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.”

“Through no fault of their own, five unknowing victims personal lives have been disrupted for years as they try to recover their identities and financial security,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “That is why the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are determined to prosecute suspects like Jabbar and King, and any others who will try steal the identities of innocent persons.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: From October 2013 to May 2014, Jabbar and King ran a scheme to defraud car dealerships and car loan financing institutions by using stolen identities to purchase luxury vehicles. The defendants targeted out-of-state dealerships and carried out their scheme without visiting dealerships by using the Internet, e-mail, phone and mail to submit fraudulent information.

They directed car dealerships to mail paperwork to various addresses in Georgia and Florida and provided forged documents to support the loan applications. The defendants also arranged for the delivery of the vehicles to various addresses in metro Atlanta. Jabbar used a network of runners to pick up the stolen vehicles. King fraudulently notarized documents to support the fraudulent loan applications and assisted with picking up vehicles. In total, 14 cars were purchased using stolen identities, with a total loss of approximately $1.1 million dollars.

Nadir Anwar Jabbar, 44, of Ellenwood, Georgia, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $209,734.13 in restitution. Jabbar was convicted on November 8, 2017, after he pleaded guilty.

Scarlett Capri King, 40, Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been sentenced to two years, seven months in prison, one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $6,000. King was convicted on November 8, 2017, after she pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bernita B. Malloy and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schulman prosecuted the case.