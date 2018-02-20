Georgia Tech Announces Spring Game Time and Date

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech officially announced the date and time for their spring game.

The Georgia Tech spring game will be held under the lights on April 20th at 7 PM at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be free to get into but parking and other events surrounding the scrimmage will be announced later this week.

Georgia Tech has also announced that 2018 season tickets will go on sale on Thursday, February 22nd.

More Info: http://www.ajc.com/sports/georgia-tech-sets-date-time-for-spring-game/S9BeomWsQUO0s4uCz3zpON/

