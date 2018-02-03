Georgia State Patrol Releases January Report

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 118 traffic crashes, resulting in 76 injuries and 5 fatalities during the month of January 2018.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of January, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 414 citations, 23 D.U.I. arrests, 26 Seatbelt Violation citations, 8 Child Restraint Violation citations, 26 Distracted Driving citations and 167 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 10 drug and apprehended 3 wanted persons.

Post #31 Troopers issued 627 warnings during January. SFC Tabb reminds everyone of the importance of wearing your seatbelts. Drivers also need to be mindful of their speed, not operate a vehicle while impaired and giving all your attention to the roadway. Five fatal crashes were reported in Lowndes County during the month of January. Almost all of the fatalities could have been prevented if following the four main topics of safe driving. Always wear your seatbelt, be mindful of your speed, do not drive impaired and most importantly pay attention to the roadway.